Normal life affected in Bengal due to bi-weekly lockdown

By PTI

KOLKATA: Normal life was affected across West Bengal due to the imposition of a bi-weekly lockdown on Thursday to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The twice-a-week lockdown will also remain in force on Friday.

All government and private establishments, shops, markets and banks remained closed due to the restrictions.

Medical shops, milk booths and petrol pumps, however, were kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Kolkata and other districts wore a deserted look as people remained indoors and public transport and other vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, were off the roads.

Police personnel kept a strict vigil on major intersections in Kolkata and other districts and put up guard rails to prevent people from venturing out without any valid reason.

Flight services out of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here remained suspended, while long- distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah termini.

Ferry services through inland waterways also remained suspended.

West Bengal has registered 1,25,922 COVID-19 cases, including 2,581 fatalities, till Wednesday.