Sushant death CBI probe: Rush in Bihar to claim credit 

From CM Nitish Kumar to LoP Tejashwi Yadav, political leaders assert their role in seeking CBI probe in the case

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Leaders in poll-bound Bihar were quick on their toes since the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, claiming credit for making a case for such an investigation. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to a select group of media houses and said his government moved according to the law following the Constitution.

He sought to make it clear the case does not have anything to do with the state polls, and that it solely involved bringing justice to the late actor’s family living in the state. “I am confident the CBI will investigate the matter as soon as possible and justice will be delivered,” Kumar later tweeted. He said the Bihar police action in the case has been vindicated by the SC order.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said his RJD was first to have demanded a CBI inquiry. “The government woke up only after 40 days,” said Yadav.  LJP’s Chirag Paswan hoped the CBI would cover all aspects of the case and bring justice to SSR’s family.

State Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said he had visited the Rajput family and demanded a CBI probe. “We now hope for a speedy investigation,” Jha said.  Pappu Yadav, national president of Jan Adhikar Party, demanded the CBI complete its probe within six months.  BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said BJP leaders from Maharashtra had demanded such a probe. 

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the credit of getting a CBI probe done into the case to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday. A tweet by the RJD official Twitter handle  making this claim led to a speculation that the opposition party is trying to bring the LJP out of the ruling NDA camp in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. 

‘Truth will prevail’
After the SC ruling, Rhea Chakraborty said she will cooperate with the CBI in its probe. In a  statement, her lawyer Satish Mane Shinde said that the actor herself had demanded such a probe in the death of her live-in partner. “Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same which- ever agency investigates the case.” The SC also observed the allegations made by two states of political interference, he added.

