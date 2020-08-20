STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said the Mumbai Police were investigating to unveil the mystery of why Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

If the FIR registered in Patna was right, then if other "characters" in the case who hail from other states file an FIR in West Bengal, will the Kolkata Police get power to investigate it? the Shiv Sena asked.

The Mumbai Police's probe in the case was in the final stages when it was stopped and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on recommendation of the Bihar government, the ruling party in Maharashtra said.

It is surprising that even though the court found nothing wrong in the Mumbai Police's probe, the case has been handed over to the CBI, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by the CBI. How many real culprits did the CBI arrest so far? Sushant's case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government," it said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, and since then the Mumbai Police were probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

The Shiv Sena said the Mumbai Police were investigating "to unveil the mystery of why Rajput committed suicide".

"It is an illusion that only the CBI or Bihar Police can unearth the truth. There is no harm in the CBI taking over any case from any state. But this would be an encroachment on the state's rights," it said.

"Today, the Indian Constitution will be shedding tears if it is observed that quarantining a Bihar Police official in Mumbai gives rise to suspicion due to which the case is handed over to the CBI," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput case Mumbai Police Shiv Sena
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp