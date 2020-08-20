STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches video game to spread awareness about COVID-19

'Till we get a vaccine for fighting COVID-19, the COVID-appropriate behaviours will serve as a potent social vaccine and keep us protected and safe,' the minister stated.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo |Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched a first-of-its-kind, interactive video game and two new promotional videos urging people to adhere to key COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

Expressing his happiness at the launch of the uniquely designed game -- 'The Corona Fighters', Vardhan said it "presents a new and extremely creative way to teach people the right tools and behaviours to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"According to an official statement, the minister stated that the game, available on www.thecoronafighters.in, was designed to "influence the players' actions in the real world, reminding them to take the right precautions and escape infection."

"This, along with two promotional videos, is a simply designed and enjoyable medium to get a serious message across to the wider public," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Vardhan also recalled his experience with the Polio Abhiyaan which, he said, was transformed into a social movement through people's participation and the support and contribution of many film industry professionals.

"The Pulse Polio programme, through its targeted and engaging IEC (information, education and communication) and outreach campaigns, encouraged the last mile mothers to get their children immunized.

The same effort can contain COVID by publicising COVID-appropriate behaviour through caller tunes and other mediums throughout the lockdown and thereafter during the phases of unlocking," he said.

"Till we get a vaccine for fighting COVID-19, the COVID-appropriate behaviours will serve as a potent social vaccine and keep us protected and safe," the minister stated.

