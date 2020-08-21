28 per cent in Punjab’s containment zones test Covid positive 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As many as 27.7% of the people in Punjab’s containment zones are found to be positive for coronavirus antibodies, indicating they have already been infected and recovered from the viral infection. As per sero-survey findings, the SARS-CoV2 antibodies prevalence in the containment zones is highest at 40 per cent in Amritsar district, followed by 35.6 per cent in Ludhiana, 33.2 per cent in SAS Nagar, 19.2 per cent in Patiala and 10.8 per cent in Jalandhar.

The first ever Sero-Survey was conducted in five districts of the state from August 1 to 17, in a systematically selected random sample population of 1,250. The earlier surveys were more generalised and were conducted by the state government in coordination with ICMR.

The selected containment zones, which had reported the highest number of Covid cases, were located in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts. The sample included 250 people from each zone, and from each of the selected households, one adult above the age of 18 was randomly chosen for the survey.

Overall, the seroprevalence of SARS CoV-2 antibodies was found to be 27.8 per cent in the containment zones where the highest number of Covid-19 cases had been reported. However, in the remaining parts of the cities, prevalence of SARS CoV-2 would be lower, and in the rural areas the prevalence would be much lower than the urban areas, as per the report of the survey, which was aimed at finding out the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using Rapid Antibody Testing kits.

Record spike in cases

Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 37,824 in the state. 37 more fatalities were also recorded in the state and the death toll now stands at 957, it said. The record jump in the caseload came on a day when the state government announced extension of night curfew by two hours in all cities from August 21.