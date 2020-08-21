‘BAT strikes likely, Pakistan desperate to push militants’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having failed to instigate the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the first anniversary of scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan is making “desperate” attempts to push terrorists before winter sets in, intelligence agencies have alerted.

Twelve Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are trying to infiltrate into India in two groups, according to sources in intelligence agencies who have also warned that Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) has planned to carry out attacks on Indian Army posts to help the terrorists cross the LoC.

According to agencies, six LeT terrorists accompanied with a guide are trying to infiltrate in Rajouri district. Another group “accompanied by a commander, Abdul Fazal, are making attempts to infiltrate and also planned BAT-like action.” Officials in the security establishment said the participation of locals in militancy activities has reduced.

According to a report prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the eve of the first anniversary of abrogation of J&K’s special status, the overall security situation in the Valley has improved. In the last one year, close to 150 terrorists, including big names like Riyaz Naikoo, were eliminated. The number of local youth joining terror groups came down by 40% as per MHA data.

From 188 terror-related incidences in Kashmir Valley from January 1 till July 15 last year, it is down to 120 this year. But the number of kills are up as 136 terrorists were eliminated during this period, which is up from the 126 reported during the same period in 2019.