STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor demands 'independent probe' into alleged health infrastructure irregularities by Mamata government

Dubbing the medical equipment purchases a 'multi-crore scam', Dhankar said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

Published: 21st August 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday called for an "independent probe" into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to COVID-19 pandemic, and said that the Mamata Banerjee government should release a white paper on the issue to ensure transparency.

Dubbing the purchases a "multi-crore scam", Dhankar said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

"A WHITE PAPER called for indicating total purchases, sourcing thereof and decision maker/s," the governor tweeted.

"Corruption breeds with lack of transparency. Lift iron curtain @MamataOfficial for facts to spill out," Dhankar said, training his guns on the chief minister.

The state government has already formed a three- member, comprising of Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Finance Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, to look into the alleged irregularities.

Terming the probe ordered by the chief minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, a "cover up", Dhankar claimed that it "lacks credibility".

He said the committee is a "Post facto saviour mechanism!" "Independent Probe can alone fasten culpability. Need Probe to track money trail and ill gotten gain (sic)," he added.

However, Dhankhar had on Thursday expressed hope that the panel will name the beneficiaries of the alleged irregularities, and that there will be no cover-up.

The governor had claimed that he was the first to have flagged the irregularities in purchases meant to upgrade the state's health infrastructure amid the pandemic.

"Indicated-scam was in making as usual HOT FAVORITE MAN FRIDAY was beneficiary," he had said.

On receiving complaints from different quarters, the chief minister formed the three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in purchases after the Finance Department relaxed norms of tender process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation.

A senior state government official said that the panel will submit its findings to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, and strict action will be taken against any person involved, if the allegations are found to be true.

Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the last one year, recently alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, drawing strong criticism from the ruling party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankar COVID-19 Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp