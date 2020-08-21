STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar records highest-ever recovery rate at 78.05 per cent

As many as 3,678 coronavirus patients recovered on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 91,841.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: With over 3,000 patients cured of coronavirus in Bihar on Friday, the state registered its highest ever recovery rate at 78.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

However, 14 persons died of COVID-19 on the same day and the state's tally of positive cases increased to 1.17 lakh with 2,461 fresh cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,678 coronavirus patients recovered on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 91,841.

Information and Public Relations Departments secretary Anupam Kumar said that the state's recovery rate is around four per cent more than the national average recovery rate of 74.30 per cent.

The positivity rate is also declining, he said. The states recovery rate, which has been hovering between 62 to 66 per cent in the past 45 days, had crossed the 70 per cent mark on August 17 by registering a recovery rate of 71.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

The eastern state had registered a recovery rate of 78 per cent on June 27 and June 28 respectively. "Since then, it has been improving every day due to the large number of COVID-19 patients getting cured daily," official sources said.

The number of people recovering has been hovering between 3,600 to 4,100 in past five days while the number of fresh cases varied between 2,400 to 2,800 during the same period.

The state has tested 1,12,422 samples in past 24 hours, while 22.28 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far, the bulletin said.

Of the 2,461 fresh cases reported in past 24 hours, Patna accounted for the highest number of 308 cases, followed by Muzaffarpur (161), East Champaran (139), Madhubani (134), Araria (116), Katihar and Saran (103 each).

There are 25,241 active cases in the state and 588 deaths have been reported so far. Of the 14 deaths, six were reported from Saran district, followed by four in Begusarai, two in Gaya and one each in Khagaria and Madhubani districts, it said.

Patna, which had recorded the highest number of 116 COVID-19 deaths, did not witness any casualty on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp