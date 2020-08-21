STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress accuses government of 'double standards' over Chinese sponsor for IPL

'Is it a double standard for the poor sufferers here about whom you preach 'aatmanirbharta' or is it favouritism?' Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Published: 21st August 2020 12:51 AM

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress accused the Centre of "double standards" on Thursday as it pointed out that a Chinese company has been allowed to sponsor the IPL while the government talks about self-reliance.

"Is it a double standard for the poor sufferers here about whom you preach 'aatmanirbharta' or is it favouritism?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked while addressing an online press briefing.

He hoped that the government would satisfy the conscience for national wealth, nationalism and patriotism on why it has allowed a company with Chinese investments to the tune of hundreds of millions of US dollars to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We are not concerned with individual sectors, individual subjects, individual companies, we are concerned with the Government of India as the supposed protector of our national ethos.

This is the government, this is the prime minister and this is the home minister, who give us lectures every second on nationalism, patriotism.

It purportedly tests it. "We know that this 'aatmanirbhar' slogan may cause a lot of pain, a lot of distress to people, who might have got things cheaper, temporarily at least, from China, but they are all contributing, they are all sacrificing. Why this exemption to IPL and cricket?" Singhvi asked.

The government has given a call for self-reliance and a campaign for not dealing with China ever since the neighbouring country's army killed 20 Indian soldiers in a border dispute in Ladakh in June.

