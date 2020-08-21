STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF shifts 10 camps amid flash floods as heavy rainfall continues in Chhattisgarh

The forces will return when the situation improves with the easing of monsoon rains and the flooding subsiding across the south Bastar region.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 11:34 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Incessant rains forced the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in the conflict ridden zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh to shift around ten camps to safer areas.

The personnel are being sent to secured locations as heavy rain continues across the south-Bastar region since the past one week. However, the camp in-charge in areas affected by the downpour have been instructed to remain vigilant.

“We have various camps of our battalions in the districts of Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur inundated owing to the monsoon fury. The flash flood forced the troopers to shift. The personnel have temporarily moved into the buildings of schools and colleges in the region. There is nothing much we can do about it.”, the CRPF spokesperson BC Patra told The New Indian Express.

The camps vacated are never left unguarded and hence, despite the flood situation, few personnel will consistently keep a close watch over the place.

The forces will return when the situation improves with the easing of the monsoon and the flooding subsiding across south-Bastar region.

“There were also precincts within our camps converted into the quarantine centres. We had to rescue people lodged there immediately. The river Indravati, Shabri, Shankni-Dhankni and other small streams flowing nearby in south Bastar have swelled owing to continuous rains”, the CRPF officer added.

