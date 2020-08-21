STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

Published: 21st August 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There was no change in the condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee and he remains hemodynamically stable and on ventilatory support, the hospital said on Friday.

Doctors attending to him said his vital parameters are being maintained.

According to the doctors, a patient is hemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

"The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

The family of the former president has been visiting him at the hospital.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee had said that his father's condition is stable and his vital parameters are under control.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee health
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp