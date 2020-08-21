STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Group of lawyers start a petition in support of SC’s contempt order 

Urging the Supreme Court to strictly deal with those “who peddle falsehood to destroy the institution”, the lawyers asked the top court to uphold the edifice of the judicial system.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the Supreme Court’s decision of holding advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, a group of lawyers have started a petition saying, upholding independence of the judiciary and saving it from constant interruptions by certain repeated disruptors is the need of the hour.

The Delhi Advocate Group, which claimed to have the support of over 500 lawyers, said, “We sincerely hope that the Supreme Court of India ensures that such persons are dealt with in an exemplary manner or else such trends will only accelerate and strike a blow to the guardian of the rule of law.

In a statement, the group said that while legitimate criticism of both judgments and the functioning of the institution has always existed but when the criticism is calculated and actuated by malice, it is the authority of the court which is undermined and that cannot be permitted.

Urging the Supreme Court to strictly deal with those “who peddle falsehood to destroy the institution”, the lawyers asked the top court to uphold the edifice of the judicial system. “It is unfortunate that when political ends of lawyers are not served by a decision of the court, they vilify the court by making scandalizing remarks,” according to the statement, which did not name Prashant Bhushan. 

