High flash flood risk in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, warns CWC

Published: 21st August 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

A man trying to save two-wheeler as heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in parts of Sehore

A man trying to save two-wheeler as heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in parts of Sehore. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Some areas of East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of East Rajasthan and Gujarat sub-division are at high risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours, a Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Friday.

"High Risk over some areas of East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of East Rajasthan and Gujarat sub-division," the CWC said in a tweet.

Moreover, flash flood guidance of next six hours has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Konkan, Goa and Belagavi District of Karnataka.

The MeT department has further predicted that coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall in most places till August 25.

"A fresh Low-Pressure Area is likely to develop over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 23rd August 2020," the advisory stated.

