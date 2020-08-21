Jobs, health, education on 2022 agenda for Uttarakhand: AAP

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest and win the Uttarakhand assembly elections on the issues of education, healthcare and employment, the state unit of the party is gearing up to go to the people with these issues.

Leaders from AAP’s Uttarakhand unit said that the BJP and the Congress have done nothing for the state except indulging in corrupt practices. “People have given a chance to both BJP and Congress. None of them have brought employment and development to the state. Corruption is rampant. The people are fed up and they will give us the chance,” said Amit Rawat, spokesperson of AAP Uttarakhand.

He added that the whole country is witnessing the unparalleled development in Delhi which can be replicated in Uttarakhand too.Experts believe that AAP can eat into the vote share of both the BJP and the Congres and play a decisive role in 2022.

Yogesh Kumar, a political commentator, said, “Lakhs of migrants from Uttarakhand stay and work in Delhi. If AAP is able to mobilise them to create an effective campaign, it can pose problems for both parties.” AAP had announced a new state unit in March this year. The party had also launched a membership campaign through a missed call. “We have received an overwhelming response with lakhs of missed calls,” said Rawat.