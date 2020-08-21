STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra police records over 300 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths take death toll to 136

With 62 deaths, Mumbai police had recorded the highest number of casualties in the force due to the pandemic, he added.

Published: 21st August 2020

Mumbai Policewoman stand guard at Mora Jetty during Cyclone Nisarga in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Mumbai Policewoman stand guard at Mora Jetty during Cyclone Nisarga in Navi Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Over 300 personnel of the Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The latest casualties have taken the death toll in the police force to 136, which includes 14 officers, the official said.

At least 303 personnel tested positive for coronavirus infection the last 24 hours, rising the tally in the department to 13,180, the official said.

Of the 13,180 personnel, including 1,387 officers, 10,655 have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Currently, 2,389 personnel are undergoing treatment at various facilities in the state, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police have so far registered 2,31,580 offences for violation of prohibitory orders since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March and arrested 33,632 persons, he said.

At least 335 incidents of assault on police and 69 similar attacks on health professionals have reported in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that 890 persons were arrested in these cases.

More than Rs 21.76 crore were collected in fines from people who violated prohibitory orders, he said.

