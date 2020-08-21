Students to stage protest against offline exams

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) appearing for their compartmental exams, NEET-JEE aspirants and several other final year college students have planned to stage a protest from home against the Centre’s decision to conduct exams in September amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scores of students have also previously appealed to the government to cancel or postpone their exams, in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The protest will be led by student unions such as the All India Student Association (AISA) and Student Federation of India (SFI).

“Currently, conducting exams offline is not a solution. It will put the life of students in danger as the number of cases in the national capital and across the country are increasing rapidly every day. In such times, travelling from one place to another place will put students at an increased risk of getting infected,” said Prita, a student.

“If exams are conducted now. I will have to travel 2,000 km, risk my life and appear for the exams. We students are not against the holding of exams but our request is to postpone it at least till December,” said another student who migrated to Tamil Nadu in March.

“When parliament is not functioning, then why are our children being asked to attend the schools and colleges to write exams?” asked the parent of a student.