Three arrested with 213 kg marijuana in UP's Mainpuri

By ANI

MAINPURI: In a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and the Mainpuri police, three persons were arrested and about 213 kg of ganja was recovered, the police said.

In a press release in Hindi, the police said, "On Thursday, STF Uttar Pradesh in cooperation with Mainpuri police arrested three accused for trading intoxicant at inter-state level. Around 213 kg of illegal ganja was recovered which is worth approximately Rs 12 lakh in the international level."

The press release added the accused have been identified as Niwas Vishwas, Mahendra Singh and Rakesh Gaur. The accused were arrested on August 20 at 9.30 pm in Mainpuri.

A truck, a car and three mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 18, 20, 22 and 60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.