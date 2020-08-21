STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two children among three killed in house collapse in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A man and his two children were killed when their house collapsed following rain in Pithoragarh district early Friday.

Published: 21st August 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

A man and his two children died after their house collapsed in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district earlier this morning.

A man and his two children died after their house collapsed in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district earlier this morning. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district early on Friday, while the body of a woman was found in a village four days after she went missing in the wake of a landslide.

Intermittent rains also lashed various parts of the state blocking several roads, including those leading to the Himalayan temples.

A house collapsed following rains around 3 am in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district, killing its owner Kushal Nath and his two children, including son Dhanajay aged four and daughter Nikita aged two, besides leaving his wife Nidhi (25) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said.

The house seems to have collapsed because of being old, he said.

Kushal Nath, 27, had recently bought it from someone, the DM said.

SDRF and police personnel extricated the bodies from the rubble of the house besides rescuing Nath's wife who was injured in the incident, Jogdande said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Office in Dehradun said the body of 32-year-old Bhagirathi Devi, who had gone missing after a landslide on August 17, was found in Jumma village of Dharchula area in Pithoragarh district on Friday.

The roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri got blocked at several points with rocks and boulders tumbling down the hills following rains, the state disaster management office said in Dehradun.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked in Totaghati in Chamoli, the road to Kedarnath at Jaleshwar Mahadev and Sitapur parking at Rudraprayag and the one to Yamunotri at Silai bend in Uttarkashi, it said.

Tawaghat-Pangla, Tawaghat-Sobla, Jauljibi-Munsiyari and Ghat-Pithoragarh roads in Pithoragarh district were also blocked besides Bhatraujkhan-Ramnagar road in Almora, Dugadda-Kotdwar road in Pauri district and the road beyond Kodiyala at Vyasi in Tehri district, the disaster management office said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pithoragarh house collapse Uttarakhand house collapse
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp