Two youth kill self while playing PUBG in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Officials from the police department said that both were workers in a local company in industrial area of Haridwar and lived in Mahadevpuram colony on rent.

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two youth from Haridwar died on intervening night of Thursday and Friday after consuming poisonous substance while playing PUBG, a popular game based on military operations. The death of both the youth has taken a mysterious turn as no suicide note was found. However, the police is suspecting a suicide pact. 

Officials from the police department said that both were workers in a local company in industrial area of Haridwar and lived in Mahadevpuram colony on rent. They consumed poison while playing the game which was  found from the room. The police have also seized their mobiles phones for further investigation. 

Friends and relatives of the duo told the police that both were 'addicted' to PUBG and went on playing the game beyond midnight. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Nagar district, Haryana, and Rishab, resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year in September,  a man was beaten up by his son and brother-in-law for interrupting their Player Unknown Battleground (PUBG) multiplayer game in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

In July 2019, five minors ran away from their respective houses after they were barred from playing the famous multiplayer game by their parents.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

