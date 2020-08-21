STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With record 62,282 patients being discharged, India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 74.30 per cent

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total recoveries have surged to 21,58,946 and exceeds active cases by 14,66,918 as on date.

Published: 21st August 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests, at a testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared past 74 per cent on Friday with a record 62,282 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day taking the total recoveries to 21.5 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.89 per cent as on date.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.89 per cent as on date.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 74.30 per cent which is further bolstered by 33 states and UTs reporting recovery rate more than 50 per cent, it said.

From 52.8 per cent on June 17, the recovery rate improved to 63.24 pc on July 16 and further to 74.30 pc as on date.

There are 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus infection which is the "actual caseload" of the country and comprise 23.82 per cent of the total cases presently.

All are under active medical supervision.

A sharpened focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of ambulances for ferrying patients, upgradation of clinical skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through tele-consultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi etc, have together led to point-to-point and efficient patient management, the ministry said.

"This has ensured that India's case fatality rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a  continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89 per cent," the ministry said.

Delhi has the highest recovery rate of 90.10 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 83.50 pc, Gujarat 79.40 pc, Telangana 77.40 pc, Rajasthan 76.80 pc, West Bengal 76.50, Bihar 76.30 pc and Madhya Pradesh 75.80 pc.

A total of 8,05,985 samples were tested on Thursday for identification of the disease which has taken the cumulative tests to 3,3,467,237.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll has climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
