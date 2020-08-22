STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor trashes probe into Covid purchases by Mamata government

Dhankhar took to Twitter on Friday to allege scam in pandemic purchases.

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the Mamata Banerjee government’s probe into the alleged irregularities in procuring equipment to combat Covid-19 by a three-member committee as a “cover-up probe lacking credibility”. 

Dhankhar took to Twitter on Friday to allege scam in pandemic purchases. He said the state government investigation lacks credibility as “decision makers are shielding culpability”.

“Post facto saviour mechanism! An independent probe alone can fix culpability. The probe must track the money trail and the ill-gotten gains.” 

Asking the Chief Minister to lift the “iron curtain”, Dhankhar called for a white paper to indicate total purchases and sourcing. “Corruption breeds with lack of transparency.”

The government formed a three-member panel led by the home secretary following complaints of irregularities in purchasing equipment and gadgets required to treat Covid patients.

The panel will go through the records of the past five months and submit a report to the chief secretary.
“Because of the emergency situation, we had to relax the purchase procedure. There were complaints of irregularities. The CM wants a stern action,” said a government official. According to data available with the finance department, the government has allotted more than Rs 2,500 crore to combat the pandemic.

“The government has already supplied more than 21 lakh PPE, 15.66 lakh N-95 or FFP-2 masks, 70 lakh other types of masks, 40 lakh gloves and 2.5 lakh litre sanitiser to hospitals across the state,” said an official.

The government procured equipment through the medical service corporation and Tantuja, a unit under the State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society.

In some cases, the health department also procured some items. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp