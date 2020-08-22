STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's residence declared micro-containment zone

Sources said that SP (Security) attached with Badal and five security personnel of Punjab Police were today tested coronavirus positive.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The residence of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village in Muktsar district of the state has been declared a micro-containment zone after seven personnel deployed in his security including a Superintendent of Police tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Manju, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Civil Hospital at Badal village told The New Indian Express over phone that as more than five persons have tested positive for coronavirus at the former CM’s residence so it has been declared as micro-containment zone.

Thus now one will be allowed to go inside and the people inside will be isolated. "Two personnel had last week had tested positive including a cook and a lady sub-inspector of CISF posted at the residence and today five police personnel of Punjab Police deployed with Badal have tested positive. As since last week we took around 120 samples and the samples of remaining people inkling members of the Badal family will be taken soon," she said.

She said that Badal Sr. due to his old age is already in home isolation after advice. Sources said that SP (Security) attached with Badal and five security personnel of Punjab Police were today tested coronavirus positive. The SP has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

It is learnt that besides former CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal are presently residing at Badal village. Also some residents of Badal village, including two employees of a bank too have been tested COVID-19 positive.

