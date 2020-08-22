Five intruders, trying to enter India from Pakistan, shot dead by BSF

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) today early morning shot dead five Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in the Tarn Taran sector of Punjab as they entered the territory with weapons and drugs.

A senior BSF official told The New Indian Express, "around five Pakistani nationals who were armed had entered into the Indian territory on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and were hiding across the fence.

The alert troops of the 103rd battalion of BSF had noticed their suspicious movement at night at BoP Dal under Police Station Khalra jurisdiction in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.’’

"Today morning at around 4:45 AM the troopers of BSF started searching the area as there was suspected movement at night," he said.

He added that during the search by the patrol party, intruders and the jawans exchanged fire which resulted in the death of five.

"First, we spotted one body with an AK-47 and then four other bodies along with two pistols and five packets of heroin,’’ he said.

The officials are still trying to verify if the Pakistani nationals who entered the territory are smugglers or terrorists, while details regarding their mission and where they wanted to go have not yet been identified.

The official added, "An intensive search operation along the intentional border is underway. Their bodies have been taken into possession and the weapons and drugs have been seized."