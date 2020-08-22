Foreign attendees of Tablighi event made scapegoat, Maharashtra police acted mechanically: HC

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court passed a strongly-worded judgment on Friday, quashing the FIRs filed against a total of 29 foreign nationals who belonged to the Tablighi Jamat and also said it was not their fault to stay in Masjid if the hotels were not available during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The respective court order also said that these foreigners were made 'scapegoats and criticises media for its propaganda.'

Three separate petitions were filed by foreign nationals in the Aurangabad bench.

Earlier these foreign nationals were booked under various provisions of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Foreigner's Act for allegedly violating their Tourist Visa conditions by attending the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Apart from the foreign nationals, police also booked six Indians and trustees of the Masjids for giving shelter to the petitioners.

A division Bench of Justice TV Nalawade and Justice MG Sewlikar of the Aurangabad bench heard the three separate petitions filed by petitioners who belong to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, Tanzania, Djibouti, Benin and Indonesia.

All the petitioners were booked after police claimed to have received secret information about them residing at the respective masjids in different areas and offering prayers in violation of the lockdown order.

ALSO READ | Case against Tablighi Jamaat: ED conducts multi-city raids under PMLA

According to the petitioners, they came to India on a valid visa issued by the Government of India and they came to experience Indian culture, tradition, hospitality and Indian food.

It was their contention that on their arrival at the airport, they were screened and tested for Covid-19 and only when they were found negative, they were allowed to leave the airport.

Moreover, they had informed the District Superintendent of Police about their arrival in Ahmednagar district.

Due to the lockdown imposed since March 23, vehicular movement was stopped, hotels and lodges were closed and consequently the Masjid had given shelter to them.

They were not involved in illegal activity including the breach of order of the District Collector, petitioners argued.

In fact, they contended that even at Markaz, they had observed norms of physical distancing.

It is their contention that while being granted a visa, they were not asked to inform local authorities about their visit to those places, but they had informed local officers.

Also, under the conditions of visa, there was no prohibition to visit religious places like Masjids, petitioners argued.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC says 'no objection' in quashing separate FIRs against foreigners in Tablighi case

On the other hand, the District Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, filed a reply contending that the petitioners were found visiting places for preaching Islam and so, crimes are registered against them.

He also contended that five foreign nationals from three different cases were found infected by the virus.

It is contended that after the quarantine period was over all the petitioners were shown to be formally arrested.

The DSP submitted that the District Magistrate had issued prohibitory orders and directions were given to close all public places.

However, in spite of prohibitory orders and conditions of visa, the petitioners indulged in Tabligh activity.

Moreover, announcements were made at public places to ask the persons who had attended Markaz Masjid to come forward voluntarily for testing them in respect of the virus, but they did not come forward voluntarily and they had created a threat of spreading Covid-19 virus.