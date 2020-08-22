STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: JMM Chief Shibu Soren, wife Rupi Soren, tests positive for coronavirus

Swab samples of the JMM Chief and his wife were taken as Shibu Soren was not feeling well for the last few days.

JMM president Shibu Soren

JMM president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed that both of his parents have tested positive for coronavirus. “Test reports of my father Shibu Soren and mother Rupi Soren came last night where they have been found positive for coronavirus. Both of them have been put in home isolation for faster recovery,” said Soren on his twitter handle.

With the blessings of the people of Jharkhand and the countrymen, he will soon be among us, he added.

Swab samples of the JMM Chief and his wife were taken as Shibu Soren was not feeling well for the last few days.

76-year old Shibu Soren had also undergone coronavirus tests a few days back but was found negative. Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Soren’s official residence at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi had tested positive for the virus. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in home isolation, will also be undertaking coronavirus test for the third time on Monday after coming in contact with his Cabinet colleague Banna Gupta, who was tested positive earlier on Tuesday.

After Gupta tested positive for coronavirus, the entire Jharkhand Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, has gone into home quarantine.

Notably, before his test results came on Tuesday, Gupta had attended the Cabinet Meeting held at the Project Building in Ranchi due to which the entire Cabinet Secretariat has been put under the scanner of COVID-19.

