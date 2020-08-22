STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises justice to Bhopal woman given triple talaq

The accused, who married the woman in 2001 and is presently working at a premier hotel in Bengaluru, is alleged to have tortured the woman for dowry.

Published: 22nd August 2020

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised justice to a 42-year-old Bhopal woman, whose husband, aBengaluru resident, gave her triple talaq via a WhatsApp call on July 31. The woman, who is the mother of two children, met Chouhan at his office in Bhopal on Friday and sought justice.

The CM subsequently spoke to DGP VK Johri on the issue and asked him to ccoperate with the Karnataka Police for justice to the woman. "I will get justice rendered to this sister. Any disrespect to a woman's honour won't be tolerated. I will also talk to the Karnataka CM in the matter. The police have been directed to take suitable action against the culprit," Chouhan wrote while sharing the video of his meeting with the concerned woman on Twitter.

The accused married the woman in 2001 and the couple have two children. The man is presently working at a premier hotel in Bengaluru. She alleged that her husband often tortured her for dowry. In June he asked her to arrange Rs 25 lakh parents, if she wanted to stay with him.

He later forced her to leave the house and refused to allow her to take the two children along, after which the woman returned to her mother's house in Bhopal. Importantly, the practice of triple talaq is now prohibited and is a criminal offence under the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Triple tlaq Bhopal woman talaq Womens rights
