STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Men try to 'free' spirit of child from Jodhpur hospital after tantrik's advice, arrested

As the two superstitious men walked from the parking lot towards the ward with swords in their hands, it created a storm in the hospital before the duo were stopped by a guard.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

The duo were arrested by police

The duo were arrested by police

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bizarre incident, the Jodhpur Police arrested two men on Friday night who were allegedly trying to rescue the spirit of a child from their family who had died at the city’s famous MDM Hospital.

Armed with two swords, a Diya [ Jyot] and some lemons in their hands the men were trying to enter the Trauma Ward of the hospital in order to rescue the 'aatma' or spirit of the child who had died in the same ward two years ago.

As the two superstitious men walked from the parking lot towards the ward with swords in their hands, it created a storm in the hospital. Finally, the men were stopped by Sher Singh, a guard on duty at the Trauma Ward who quickly called in the local police to the hospital.

After initial interrogation by the police, the two men revealed that on the advice of a tantrik, they had come to save the spirit of a relative child -Anil Ram who had died in the ward. Since the child’s death, their family was facing a host of difficulties with many members facing serious illnesses in the past two years.

During this period, the family came under the influence of a local tantrik. Recently, the tantrik told them that the problems for the family emanated from the spirit of the child who had died at the hospital and its only when the child’s spirit is liberated and brought home that they would see better times.

Ultimately, on Friday night they came with swords and lemons to the hospital to perform a Tantrik activity at the Trauma Ward to liberate the child’s soul. However, the alert guard caught them and handed them to the police. In the commotion, two other men who had come to support the two arrested men ran away from the hospital.

"Anil Ram from our family had met with an accident and died in this Hospital. A local tantrik told us to put a lemon, sindoor on the sword in the Trauma ward where the child had died but the security guard nabbed us before we could perform the same," said one of the accused Bhupat Ram.

The SHO of the Shastri Nagar Police station in Jodhpur, Raj Singh Rajpurohit confirmed that "the two men named Bhanwar Lal and Bhupat Ram have been arrested and a case has been registered under the Arms Act. Besides these two, there were two other men who have escaped and we are now trying to catch them".

This peculiar and weird incident once again highlights how superstitions, witch-craft and other irrational beliefs continue to exert a strong hold on the lives of people especially in rural Rajasthan. While this is lucrative business for quacks and tantrik babas, such superstitious beliefs dupe a lot of innocent people of their money and sanity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jodhpur superstition Rajasthan tantrik advice MDM Hospital Jodhpur Police Child aatma rescue
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp