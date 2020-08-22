STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militants release video of attack in Jammu and Kashmir, cops downplay it

Purportedly shot using body worn camera, the five minute video shows three militants waiting in an apple orchard to carry out the attack,

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the first time perhaps, militants have released a video footage of the August 17 attack on security forces party in north Kashmir in which three CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed, a move which the police termed as a futile attempt to “glamourise” militancy.

Security personnel had eliminated four militant commanders, including the two involved in the attack, within 72 hours, the J&K Police added. The video was released by the newly floated militant outfit People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF), which the police suspect is a front for Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Purportedly shot using body worn camera, the five minute video shows three militants waiting in an apple orchard to carry out the attack on the security personnel. The three attackers are also introduced in the clip that is viral on social media.

Subsequently, the J&K Police asserted that it was an attempt by militants to “glamourise militancy”. “By releasing video of attack, #terrorists want to glamourise #terrorism. But they can’t. We replied by actions & killed 04 top cmdrs, Sajjad @ Haider & FT Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours (sic),”  it tweeted.

A day before, J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the killing of 26 wanted commanders in the past seven months and four top commanders of Lashkar in the past few weeks “has led to the collapse of the militancy structure” in the Valley.

