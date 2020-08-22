Rape accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA records statement with police

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA from Dwarahat on Saturday recorded his statement with the police in a case where he has been accused of rape by a woman.

The MLA also shared WhatsApp chats between her wife and the woman.

"We have recorded the statement of the MLA and further investigation in the matter is on," said Arun Mohan Joshi deputy-inspector general, Dehradun.

The police have also started collecting evidence from the hotels in Almora, Delhi, Mussoorie, Nainital and other places the woman accused the MLA of taking her.

The woman had told earlier that she will move Uttarakhand High Court seeking his DNA test to match with that of her 3-month-old daughter.

Earlier, the MLA had written to the director-general of police, Uttarakhand expressing his objections over police behaviour.

Senior police officials from the department said that the matter is being investigated and those who fail to cooperate in the case will face action.

A case was registered against her last week on the complaint of the MLA’s wife who accused the woman of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort Rs 5 crore.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has already also the report in the matter by the state police till August 29, 2020.

Earlier last week, a woman from Almora accused the BJP MLA of rape. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded a DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

