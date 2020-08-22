Swacchh ranking: Tale of contrasts for two capitals in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Srinagar was ranked 36th among the cleanest cities in India while Jammu came at 224th spot in the Swachh Survekshan. It’s the fourth consecutive year that Jammu has ranked so low — it secured 2284.16 points among the 382 cities and towns with a population of less than 10 lakh. In 2019, Srinagar had secured 357th rank while Jammu had secured 318th place respectively. Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gazanfar Ali applauded the role of sanitary workers for conducting effective sanitation even after the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Over 10,000 patients benefit from teleradiology

More than 10,000 patients have availed the services of teleradiology in Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on June 24 this year. The teleradiology services are being provided under the Free Diagnostics Initiative of the Centre’s National Health Mission focusing on rural and far-flung areas in the initial phase. The initiative, according to government officials, has brought a lot of respite to the people providing them with accurate diagnosis without compromising quality with the use of high-end technology and equipment, improved consultation and better management of patient care. In the first phase, 53 healthcare institutions, including six district hospitals, are covered under this initiative in the Union Territory.

Stray dogs to be sterilised again

With the population of stray dogs in the city on the rise, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to resume the dog sterilisation program. The SMC, in collaboration with veterinary faculty SKUAST, is going to resume the animal birth control and anti-Rabies program at its Animal Birth Control facility Shuhama in the outskirts of Srinagar. People in many parts of the city complain that it has become difficult for children and elderly people to move out due to the ever-growing canine threat. SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said that the program, which was temporarily on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions, shall be resumed and areas with an overpopulation of dogs and complaints coming from the red zone areas shall be attended initially.

Land survey through CORS system

Jammu and Kashmir will be the first among states and union territories to conduct a land survey through the CORS system ensuring complete error-free digitisation of Jamabandis reducing chances of disputes. Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal said that the CORS system would be installed in the next 15 days and there will be 20 such installations in the entire UT. One CORS system would be established in every district in a mission mode. According to officials, readings and information relating to the survey of the land through the CORS system will be accurate up to 5 cm radius making it a unique project.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com