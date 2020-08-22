STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav government discriminating against Congress-ruled local bodies: MLA

The Congress is one of the ruling constituents in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, which also comprises the NCP.

Published: 22nd August 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: A Congress MLA has alleged that local bodies controlled by his party in Maharashtra were being discriminated against by the Shiv Sena-led government as far as the release of development funds is concerned.

"Urban Development department is doing injustice in releasing the development funds to local bodies controlled by the Congress including the Jalna Municipal Council (JMC)," local MLA Kailash Gorantyal told reporters on Friday.

The MLA said he and ten of his colleagues had raised this grievance with the party incharge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit president Balasaheb Thorat.

Recently a delegation of Congress MLAs met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding equal distribution of development funds for local bodies, he said.

"The chief minister assured us to look into the issue," the MLA claimed.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Congress Shiv Sena NCP
