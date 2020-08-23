Bengal governor accuses state government of caging police and administration

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continued hitting out at Mamata Banerjee’s government urging chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ‘’unshackle political caging/chaining of police and administration.’’ On his Twitter handle, Dhankhar also said this is staggering blow to rule of law and democracy. The constitutional head of the state also alleged that there are reports of free run to illegal bomb making.

‘’Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION @MamataOfficial. Law and order alarming-with reports of free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police & administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock door of opposition,’’ Dhankhar tweeted on Sunday.

Slamming the Bengal government, Dhankhar continued writing on his Twitter handle, ‘’ This is staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy. This menacing stance of police and administration @MamataOfficial would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers.’’

Criticising the role of state bureaucrats, the governor further added, ‘’Never thought IAS /IPS @MamataOfficial could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode-blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. Their actions are OPEN SECRET. Democratic essence shredded. Why be party to this & crucify democratic values! Time to respond to call of duty.’’

Two days ago, Dhankhar labelled the state government’s three-member committee headed by the home secretary to conduct a probe into alleged irregularities in procuring equipment to combat Covid-19 pandemic as a ‘’Cover Up Probe-Lacks credibility’’.

Earlier the Bengal Governor had dropped a bombshell accusing Mamata Banerjee’s government for bringing Raj Bhavan under the scanner of the state government’s surveillance and spying on him.