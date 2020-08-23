STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chidambaram urges J&K parties to stand resolutely behind demand for restoration of special status

'How will the government resolve the Naga issues if it is against making Special Provisions?', asked the former Union Minister.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday welcomed a joint resolution of six national and regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, and appealed to them to stand "resolutely" behind their demand for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

"Salute the unity and courage of six mainstream Opposition parties who came together yesterday (Saturday) to fight the repeal of Article 370," tweeted the former Union minister, who held portfolios like home and finance.

Six political parties, including the National Conference and its arch rival PDP, issued the resolution making clear that there can be "nothing about us without us", a statement which clearly indicated that the Centre has to take into confidence people of Jammu and Kashmir before implementing any constitutional change.

The political parties termed the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution as a "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional" move and pledged a combined effort for restoration of the pre-August 5 position of last year.

ALSO READ: Six parties in J&K forge alliance to fight for restoration of special status, statehood

In a series of tweets in both English and Hindi, Chidambaram said, "I appeal to them to stand resolutely behind their demand. Ignore the uninformed criticism of self-styled nationalists who do not read history but try to re-write history."

Stating that the Constitution contained many examples of special provisions for states and asymmetric distribution of power, he said, "How will the government resolve the Naga issues if it is against making Special Provisions?" The Saturday's resolution, termed Gupkar Declaration-II, was circulated in the media.

It was signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Congress chief G A Mir, People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah.

This is the first combined statement issued by the political parties after more than a year.

The national and regional political parties termed the changes made in the state in August last year as "unfortunate" which have unrecognisably changed the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

"In a spitefully shortsighted and unconstitutional move, Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated and the state was bifurcated and relegated to the status of two Union Territories and its Constitution tried to be made unenforceable", it had said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP president Ravinder Raina termed this demand of the six political parties as "day-dreaming" and made it clear that restoration of special status was "next to impossible".

He claimed the controversial Articles were like a "wall of hatred" which did nothing except "digging an ocean of misunderstandings" and retarding the growth and development of the erstwhile state.

On the resolution, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle, which is being operated by her daughter Iltija, posted a comment saying that "Ms Mufti appreciates the statesmanship shown by Dr Farooq sahab in forging a collective response to Delhi's onslaught on JK's special status. It's time we forego political differences and stand together."

Mehbooba Mufti is currently under detention.

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone, who was a former ally of the BJP in the last government of the state, tweeted that it was a "very satisfying day. We firmly believe that a collective mechanism is the only way out. It is no longer about power. It is about a struggle to get back what rightfully belongs to us. Thanks Dr Farooq sahib, Mehbooba Ji and Tarigami sahib."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chidambaram Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp