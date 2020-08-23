STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Ganesh idols immersed without processions in Goa

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, immersion was carried out in a staggered manner with devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Published: 23rd August 2020 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 09:24 PM

An idol of Lord Ganesh immersed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Many Goans on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh, as many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half-day after Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day festival.

No procession was taken out in view of restrictions and government guidelines banning public gatherings.

In many places, including in Mapusa town, people constructed artificial ponds to immerse idols.

