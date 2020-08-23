Family of five including 4-year-old found hanging inside house in Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A family of five, including a four-year-old boy, was found hanging to death inside their house under mysterious circumstances in Khargapur town of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The family members were identified as retired state animal husbandry department employee Dharamdas Soni (62), wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and their four-year-old grandson.

The members of the family were found hanging in two separate rooms of their house in Ganj Mohalla locality. According to the police, there were injury marks in Sonam's body and blood on Manohar's chest. The police are awaiting the autopsy report.

"The entire house has been sealed and samples have been collected from the house by the forensic experts. The autopsy will be conducted by a panel of doctors. Though it seems a case of suicide, anything concrete can be said only once the autopsy reports are out," Tikamgarh district police superintendent Prashant Khare said.

Informed sources, however, said there was a dispute in the family for some days over the sale of a piece of land and Manohar's unemployment.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)