Jharkhand CM Soren directs action after photographs of criminal celebrating with liquor inside COVID-19 ward goes viral

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A COVID-19 Hospital in Dhanbad has hit the headlines once again on Sunday after photographs of a small time criminal celebrating and taking liquor inside the ward with handcuffs on his hands went viral on social media on Sunday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, taking prompt action, asked Deputy Commissioner to take strict action after thorough investigation into the matter. Earlier on July 31, a man admitted to COVID-19 hospital in Dhanbad, was killed in oxygen cylinder nozzle blast while being replaced by an untrained hospital staff.

The criminal has been identified as Santu Gupta, who was arrested by the local police in an extortion case, but after testing positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital in Dhanbad. In the photographs, Gupta could be seen taking lavish food and liquor with his hand-cuffs on.

When the matter was brought to CM Soren’s notice on Twitter, he directed the district administration to look into the matter. “Please check authenticity of the matter and take strict action against those involved into the matter and inform,” Soren directed Dhabad DC on his Twitter handle. Health Minister Banna Gupta has also been asked to take cognizance and do the needful in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started investigating the matter and has found it to be true.

“Prima facie, the incident was found to be true and we will be filing an FIR against the offender who is in custody and others. Action will also be taken against those others found involvement into the incident,” said Dhanbad Sub-Divisional Officer Raj Maheshwaram. Complaint under IT Act will also be filed

against the person who made the photographs viral on social media, he added.

Maheshwaram, however, said that whether there was alcohol in the bottle or not is a matter of further investigation as it is being claimed that there was no alcohol in it. State BJP Spokesperson Kunal Sarangi has criticized the incident calling it a national shame and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

