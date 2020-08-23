STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K Governor Manoj Sinha  meets family members of slain sarpanch, assures all possible support

The sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Larkipora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on June 8.

Published: 23rd August 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with the family members of slain sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti here and assured them all possible support from the government, an official spokesperson said.

His wife Sohini Pandita and father Dwarika Nath Pandita flagged their issues with the Lt Governor, who assured them all possible support from the government, the spokesperson said.

Sinha also conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, the spokesperson said.

