Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary tests COVID-19 positive

Choudhary is the seventh minister in Madhya Pradesh, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to test positive for the infection.

Published: 23rd August 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary (Photo | Twitter/@DrPRChoudhary)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Sunday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

Choudhary is the seventh minister in Madhya Pradesh, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to test positive for the infection.

"My COVID-19 test report came out positive. I request those who had come in my contact to undergo a coronavirus test. Those in close contact should quarantine themselves," he tweeted.

"With your prayers and blessings, I will return amidst you soon to serve the people," he said.

In the last week of July, CM Chouhan had tested positive and recovered after treatment.

Besides, Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had also tested coronavirus positive for infection.

Comments

