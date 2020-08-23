STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only residents can apply for panchayat primary school teacher jobs, says Bihar govt

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Government had also announced that the government jobs would be allotted only to those who hail from the state.

Published: 23rd August 2020 09:53 PM

School

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar on Sunday announced that only residents of the state were eligible to apply for the posts of school teachers in primary schools of the State panchayat.

"Only residents of Bihar can apply for State panchayat primary school teachers recruitment," the education department of the state said in a press release.

On August 18, in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister had approved the Zilla Parishad, Bihar Municipal Body Secondary and Higher Secondary School Service, and Bihar Panchayat Elementary School (Recruitment, Promotion, Transfer, Action and Service Conditions) Rules 2020.

Nitish Kumar Bihar elections Bihar schools
