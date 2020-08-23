STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police, administration in West Bengal politically committed, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who has had regular run-ins with Banerjee and her dispensation, said public servants are not political workers.

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the police and administration in the state are "politically committed", sounding the "death knell" of democracy.

Dhankhar, in a series of tweets, also described the law and order situation in West Bengal as alarming, with reports of "free run to illegal bomb making".

"Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of police and administration. This menacing stance of police and administration would generate consequences," the governor said.

ALSO READ: BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Dhankhar, who has had regular run-ins with Banerjee and her dispensation, said public servants are not political workers.

"Politically committed police and administration - death knell of democracy," he said, adding, it is unfortunate that they are always at the door of the ruling party, or are in readiness to knock the door of the opposition.

"Never thought IAS/IPS could so capitulate and be in 'crawl' unlawful mode - blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. Time to respond to call of duty," Dhankhar said.

Earlier this week, the governor had dubbed purchases of coronavirus-related medical equipment a "multi-crore scam", and said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

