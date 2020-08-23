STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three COVID-19 patients untraceable in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two of them claimed to be staffers of a hospital here, while the third person had given his address as Saket Colony, officials said on Sunday.

Published: 23rd August 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three people who tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district cannot be traced as they provided fake information and phone numbers during sample collection, officials said on Sunday.

Two of them claimed to be staffers of a hospital here, while the third person had given his address as Saket Colony, they said.

Health teams went to Saket Colony on Friday and to the hospital mentioned by the other two persons on Saturday to take them for treatment at a medical facility, the officials said.

It was found that they had provided fake information, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopda said.

The two, who had claimed to be medical staffers, which turned out to be false, were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday, the officials said, adding that other person had tested positive on Friday.

District authorities have launched a search to trace the three persons, the officials said.

Following the incidents, authorities have decided to check Aadhaar cards for address during sample collection, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Saket Colony
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp