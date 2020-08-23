STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Naxals carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the "hollow" ideology of Maoists.

naxals

Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two Naxals carrying cash rewards on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's insurgency- hit Narayanpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the "hollow" ideology of Maoists and increasing pressure of the anti-Naxal operations, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Hurra, who was active as a member of Kiskodo LOS (local organisation squad) of the outlawed outfit, had been involved in three Naxal attacks on security forces between 2013 and 2018 in Narayanpur and neighbouring Kanker district, while Markam was working as a jan-militia commander, he said.

They were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, the official said.

The two ultras were given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each and will be further provided assistance as per the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, Garg said.

