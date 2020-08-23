STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand government to donate forest land for rehabilitation of disaster-prone villages

The government has identified a total of 395 such villages out of which 54 are said to be in need of immediate rehabilitation. 

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:04 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand state government has decided to allocate land from the land bank of state forest department for rehabilitation of people from disaster-prone villages. 

SA Murugehsan, secretary disaster management told The New Indian Express, "The approval for the rehabilitation of 26 villages has been granted by the government. Total 62 people have lost their lives this monsoon due to torrential rains and related accidents such as landslides, falling of houses and others. We have rescued thousands of people as well as their livestock and other pets from monsoon related incidents".

The officials from the state government said that Rs 26 crore has already been sanctioned by the government for rehabilitation of 26 villages which was approved earlier last week.

The state government has also issued instructions to the respective district magistrates of all 13 districts to release compensation for those who have been adversely affected due to monsoon related incidents within 72-hours of time frame. 

Family members of those who have lost their lives are entitled to Rs 3 lakh for building lost houses and Rs 4 lakh monetary compensation.

Officials from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said that the work that is underway for installing Doppler radar in Mukteshwar and Surkanda which will give accurate information related to the weather. Total 84 satellite phones have been provided at the tehsil level across the state to set up a communication channel across the state. 

Total 84 earthquake early warning system devices have been installed in the Garhwal division and 100 in Kumaon division. Flood warning systems have also been installed at eight sensitive locations on the banks of Ganga from Koteshwar to Rishikesh. 
 

