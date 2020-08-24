STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP MLAs merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to hear BJP MLA's complaint 

Madan Dilawar had challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with the Congress.

Published: 24th August 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state assembly speaker to decide on merit a writ petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress.

The court asked the speaker to decide on the matter within three months.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal, while disposing of the writ petition filed by Dilawar, asked him to approach the assembly speaker.

The court asked the speaker to decide the complaint, which was filed by Dilawar on March 16, afresh.

"The court disposed Madan Dilawar's writ petition and has asked the assembly speaker to conduct hearing in the complaint filed on March 16 and decide the matter on merit within three months," a counsel for the speaker said.

Detailed order of the court is awaited.

Dilawar had filed the writ petition in the high court to challenge the merger of six MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha- with the Congress and demanded stay on the execution on the order passed by the speaker.

The six MLAs had contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets and defected to the Congress in September 2019.

The MLAs submitted an application for merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.

Challenging the merger, Dilawar had filed a petition before the speaker in March which was rejected on July 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP BSP Rajasthan High Court Madan Dilawar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp