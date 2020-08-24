Chhattisgarh Assembly withdraws circular on COVID test for MLAs ahead of Monsoon session

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly withdrew its circular that asked all the legislators to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of the Monsoon session, that is scheduled to begin on August 25.

Several MLAs sought Speaker Charandas Mahant's intervention seeking withdrawal of the directive. Earlier, a notice was served to every member of the House to present themselves for providing their samples for coronavirus testing.

A senior Vidhan Sabha official confirmed the decision been taken on not to conduct Covid-19 tests for legislators but they have been asked to compulsorily follow the COVID-safety guidelines to protect themselves and others while attending the session.

Meanwhile, glasses are being installed to partition seats in the House to ensure no contact between members. All preventive actions to restrain the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection would be taken.

The working space, furniture and all other equipment in the Assembly are to be routinely cleaned with sanitisers and disinfectants. The entry of visitors in the premises of the Assembly would be restricted.

Owing to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic challenge, the monsoon session has been planned only for four days and will conclude on August 28, as per the official notification.