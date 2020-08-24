'Continue to hold my beliefs': Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for two tweets

By Online Desk

'What I expressed represented my bona fide belief which I continue to hold..' with that statement activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary.

"An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution..An apology for expression of his beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere..' Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu contempt case against him by the top court.

As an officer of the court, Bhushan said it was his duty to speak up when he believes there is a deviation from its sterling record.

"Therefore I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples' rights," he said on Monday.

He said, "My tweets represented this bona fide belief that I continue to hold. Public expression of these beliefs was I believe, in line with my higher obligations as a citizen and a loyal officer of this court. Therefore, an apology for expression of these beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere."

On August 14, the Supreme Court's held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two 'derogatory' tweets against the judiciary was termed as "unfortunate" by legal experts who said the activist-lawyer was only exercising his freedom of expression.

The court had further said that the tweets cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

Prashant Bhushan told the apex court that he was pained at being held guilty of contempt but would not apologise for the tweets which were his “small attempt” to discharge his “highest duty”.



(Inputs from ENS, ANI)