Five of family found hanging at home in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A family of five, including a four-year-old boy, was found hanging at their home under mysterious circumstances in Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning.

They were identified as retired state animal husbandry department employee Dharamdas Soni, wife Poona, son Manohar, daughter-in-law Sonam and grandson Sahitya.

They were found in two separate rooms of their house at Ganj Mohalla locality of Khargapur town. Police found injury marks on the daughter-in-law’s body and blood on Manohar’s chest.

They are now waiting for the autopsy report to determine whether it was a case of mass suicide or not.

According to SP Prashant Khare, “The house has been sealed and samples have been collected by forensic experts. The autopsy will be conducted by a panel of doctors. Though it seems a case of suicide, anything concrete can only be said once the autopsy reports are out.”

Sources, however, said there was a dispute in the family for some days over the sale of piece of land and Manohar not having a job.