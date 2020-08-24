STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I-T to clamp down on unexplained income, large transactions; slap higher penalties

Sources say, the I-T department is gearing up to clamp down on tax evaders and is mulling steep penalties for higher-than-disclosed income and unexplained expenditure as well as cash transactions. 

Published: 24th August 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If you have done heavy cash withdrawals, large cash transfers or enjoyed luxury holidays after 2016, be ready with proper documentation because the income tax (I-T) department is likely to seek an explanation.

Sources say, the I-T department is gearing up to clamp down on tax evaders and is mulling steep penalties for higher-than-disclosed income and unexplained expenditure as well as cash transactions.  

“While we will protect honest tax payers, starting this year the department will closely monitor any incident of tax evasion in I-T return form with strict penalties,” said a senior official.

He explained that if someone has withdrawn or deposited heavy cash, spent large amounts on luxury holidays that don’t match with one’s income, or has spent a lot on credit card, it will be open to close scrutiny.

If there is mismatch between the income disclosed and savings or expenditure, it could result in penalties going as high as 83.25%, the official said. 

If the tax department detects undisclosed saving, cash at home, gold jewellery or other valuable article, the value of such items will be deemed as the income of the taxpayer under Sec 69A of Income Tax Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pradeep Kumar
    Sir
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp