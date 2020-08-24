If health doesn't permit, convince Rahul to become Cong president: Siddaramaiah to Sonia Gandhi

By Online Desk

After Sonia Gandhi offered to quit as interim president of the Congress party, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked her to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's leadership.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication, she should 'convince' former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post again.

In a letter written to Sonia Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as AICC president at a time when 'the country and the party is in an hour of crisis.'

"And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position," Siddaramaiah said to Sonia Gandhi.

​Siddaramaiah further mentioned that 'this is not the first time the Indian National Congress is is facing difficulties but 'every time the party has made sure to come back.'

These developments come amidst the crucial CWC meet underway in New Delhi to discuss the concerns raised over the Congress party leadership.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

