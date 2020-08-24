STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If health doesn't permit, convince Rahul to become Cong president: Siddaramaiah to Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication, she should 'convince' former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post again

Published: 24th August 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Online Desk

After Sonia Gandhi offered to quit as interim president of the Congress party, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked her to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's leadership. 

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication, she should 'convince' former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post again.

In a letter written to Sonia Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as AICC president at a time when 'the country and the party is in an hour of crisis.'

​ALSO READ | 'Rahul Gandhi informed personally': Kapil Sibal deletes tweet on 'colluding with BJP' allegations

"And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position," Siddaramaiah said to Sonia Gandhi.

​Siddaramaiah further mentioned that 'this is not the first time the Indian National Congress is is facing difficulties but 'every time the party has made sure to come back.'

These developments come amidst the crucial CWC meet underway in New Delhi to discuss the concerns raised over the Congress party leadership.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

ALSO WATCH:

(Inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CWC Sonia gandhi Siddaramaiah Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp