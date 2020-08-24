STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J-K's coronavirus tally reaches 33,075, death toll mounts to 624

This is for the first time in four days that the number of fresh COVID cases in Srinagar district was less than 200.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:19 PM

coronavirus sample testing

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 78 new cases (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally crossed the 33,000 mark on Monday after 428 fresh infections were detected in the union territory, while seven more deaths took the toll to 624, officials said.

The Kashmir Valley reported 274 new cases and the Jammu region 154, they said, adding that the union territory's caseload has mounted to 33,075.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 78 new cases, followed by 65 in Jammu, the officials said.

This is for the first time in four days that the number of fresh COVID cases in Srinagar district was less than 200.

All the new deaths were reported from the Valley.

Of the total 624 fatalities, 577 were recorded in Kashmir and 47 in the Jammu region, according to the officials.

So far, 25,205 patients have recovered.

The union territory now has 7,246 active COVID-19 cases.

